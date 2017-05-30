IYAA Football and Cheerleading launches new official website on League Lineup

It is official, IYAA Football and Cheerleading (Facebook) has launched a new website on IYAA (League Lineup) ! Parents can now conveniently register their child for football or cheerleading and pay online as well. First in-person Signup will be Saturday, June 3rd, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Pavilion in downtown Italy. (Submitted photo)

It is official, IYAA Football and Cheerleading has a new website on League Lineup! http://www.leaguelineup.com/italygladiatorsyouthfootball.

Parents can go to our site and register their child for football or cheerleading by clicking on the ONLINE FORMS tab, then be sure to click on the HANDOUTS tab and fill out the Parents’ Contract, which is mandatory. Once these steps are complete, parents will also be able to pay online!!!

We will be posting updates and events on IYAA Facebook and on our IYAA League Lineup sites when we have them so check back regularly for updates. There is more info on the way so stay tuned!

Eligible Ages:

A-Team: 10-12 years old (age as of September 1st)

B-Team: 8-9 years old (age as of September 1s)

C-Team: 5-7 year sold (age as of September 1st)

If you prefer to sign up in person and/or pay, we will be holding signups at the Pavilion in Downtown Italy at the corner of Highway 34 and Harpold Street on the following dates:

1st Signup — Saturday, June 3rd from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

2nd Signup — Saturday, June 17th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Final Signup — Saturday, July 8th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

(Players that did not play football in 2016 will need to provide a copy of their birth certificate along with a photo.)

Coaches need to fill out an application in person. The IYAA will pay for your background check. 5 coaches are allowed per team.

Players: $100 dollars paid in full before or by fitting of the uniforms. At the end of the season when you turn in your helmet and pads, you will receive back $30.00.

Cheerleaders: $100 dollars paid in full before or by fitting of the uniforms.

Parents: At each home game, we need two parents from each team to volunteer in the concession stand for one hour when their child is not playing.

Important Dates for Both Football and Cheer:

Saturday, July 15th — Uniform Fittings at the Upchurch Ballfields in Italy A-Team: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 pm. B-Team: 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 pm. C-Team: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 pm.

Tuesday, August 1st — both football and cheer practices can begin

Wednesday, August 30th — weigh in’s at the Upchurch Ballfields in Italy (TBA)

Saturday, September 2nd — first football games

Saturday, November 11th — winning teams, Superbowl games in Itasca

IYAA Football Commissioner:

Clayton Baggerly

Phone: (512) 269-9614

Email: clay_bag72@yahoo.com

IYAA Cheerleading Coordinator:

Eva De La Hoya

Phone: (469) 285-2274

Email: Eva.delahoya@yahoo.com

IYAA Sports, “The winning tradition starts here.”

