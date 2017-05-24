Thanks to our Sponsors

The Italy High School Spring Athletic Banquet was successful in a large part to the people that helped this year. The Italy Gladiator Athletic Booster Club would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for helping to make the banquet a big success for our athletes.

Jane Anderson

Becky Boyd

Cate Welding – Ken & Heather Cate

Jackie D. & Amy Cate

Jackie & Donna Cate & Loveda Proud

Chicken Express

Ray & Emily Cockerham

Ronnie Compton

Keith & Candy Davis

James Eagle

Albert & Davee Garcia

Dennis & Beth Guilliams

Hometown Cleaners

Suzann Hyles

Italy Auto

J & K Excavating – Josh & Karen Trees

La Hacienda Mexican Grill

Darren & Amanda Lusk

Jon & Becky Mathers

Brian & Karen Mathiowetz

Jackie Miller Jr.

The Family of Doris Mitchell

Curtis & Michele Riddle

The Rustic Pearl – Deonna Padilla & Jamie Glenn

James & Sandra Saxon

Spring Market – Tessie, Connie & Marilyn

Table Sponsors

BHB Feed & Supply

Bell & Davis Families

Rollo Insurance – Garcia Family

Guilliams Family

Lusk Family

Mandrell Family

South Family

Trees Family

