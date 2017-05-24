Thanks to our Sponsors
The Italy High School Spring Athletic Banquet was successful in a large part to the people that helped this year. The Italy Gladiator Athletic Booster Club would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for helping to make the banquet a big success for our athletes.
Jane Anderson
Becky Boyd
Cate Welding – Ken & Heather Cate
Jackie D. & Amy Cate
Jackie & Donna Cate & Loveda Proud
Chicken Express
Ray & Emily Cockerham
Ronnie Compton
Keith & Candy Davis
James Eagle
Albert & Davee Garcia
Dennis & Beth Guilliams
Hometown Cleaners
Suzann Hyles
Italy Auto
J & K Excavating – Josh & Karen Trees
La Hacienda Mexican Grill
Darren & Amanda Lusk
Jon & Becky Mathers
Brian & Karen Mathiowetz
Jackie Miller Jr.
The Family of Doris Mitchell
Curtis & Michele Riddle
The Rustic Pearl – Deonna Padilla & Jamie Glenn
James & Sandra Saxon
Spring Market – Tessie, Connie & Marilyn
Table Sponsors
BHB Feed & Supply
Bell & Davis Families
Rollo Insurance – Garcia Family
Guilliams Family
Lusk Family
Mandrell Family
South Family
Trees Family