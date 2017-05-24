Volleyball positional clinics offered at Hill College this summer

Hill College Rebels Volleyball Team will be hosting volleyball positional clinics for middle and high school student athletes. The high school clinics are for students who will be entering nine through 12 grades in the next school year. The middle school clinic is for students who will be going in to the seventh and eighth grades next year.

High school group clinics will be held four Tuesdays, June 20, 27, and July 18, 25. The middle school group clinics will be held four Thursdays, June 22, 29, and July 27 and Aug. 3. A setting session will work primarily with setters and will be held from 3- 4 p.m. The serve/receive/defense sessions will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. and will be for those athletes who are looking to become better in defense and range as well as their serve/receive skills. The hitting/blocking session will be from 6:30-8 p.m. and will be focused on fundamentals and how to be better in those areas. The cost for the clinics are $20 per session. All sessions will be held at the Bob Bullock Sports Center at 112 Lamar Dr. in Hillsboro.

Players are encouraged to pre-register by mail or email, but walk-ups will be welcomed. To register, please fill out the waiver found at http://www.hillcollege.edu/athletics/volleyball/clinic.html and mail to Hill College Volleyball, 112 Lamar Dr., Hillsboro, TX 76645, or email to ameredith@hillcollege.edu.

