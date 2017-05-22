Italy ISD Pre-packaged School Supplies May Be Ordered Now

Italy ISD’s students’ parents may choose to order supplies again this summer to avoid the lines and aisles of school supplies in major retail stores. Educational Products Inc. offers these supplies for parents/students at discounted rates. Forms for pre-K through 8th grades go home this week with Italy Students.

Online ordering may be done through June 25th, 2017. The link for ordering is:

www.educationalproducts.com/shoppacks

The middle school ID is: ITA007

Stafford’s ID is: STA603

Paper orders through either campus must be turned in by June 9, 2017, with payment. Cash is welcome; checks must be made out to Italy ISD. See order form attached for more details.

If you have any questions or need additional information for middle school supplies, email or call Mrs. Joffre at cjoffre@italyisd.org or 972-483-7411; for Stafford, contact Mrs. Westrick at mwestrick@italyisd.org or 972-483-6342.

We hope this convenient ordering system will make your lives a little easier for next year!

Parents who do not want to order through EPI may still choose to purchase their students’ supplies. Those itemized lists are attached.

