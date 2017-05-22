What a wonderful blessing Italy citizens received on Wednesday, May 17!

Our first experience with the North Texas Food Bank mobile produce truck was a resounding success, and the volunteers were incredibly generous with their time and energy. Loving attitudes and helping hands were everywhere and everyone who wanted fresh produce went home with a full bag of apples, limes, potatoes, green beans, broccoli and zucchini. Over 100 local families were served on the Wednesday produce giveaway!

The Italy High School Seniors of the National Honor Society, under the direction of Mrs. Richards, bagged and handed out fruits and vegetables, and assisted many of the clients to their cars. Their positive attitude, willingness to do whatever was needed, and cheerful interaction with the clients showed that they are going to be incredible leaders in their time. Thank you, Mrs. Richards and the National Honor Society of the Italy High School.

The regular Italy Food Pantry volunteers showed up in force, as well, and the entire team worked seamlessly to provide bags of fresh produce to the Italy citizens. These wonderful volunteers spend several days a month working at the pantry and their efforts cannot be praised enough. Without the dedicated volunteers, the Italy Food Pantry would not exist! All in all, it was a great day and we’ll do it again in June!

Seriously, no one needs to go hungry in Italy.

The Italy Food Pantry is open on the THIRD MONDAY, 5-7 PM, of each month for bagged groceries, and the THIRD WEDNESDAY, 2-4 PM, of each month for fresh produce. Call 972-483-7474, Monday through Friday, for more information, and for emergency assistance.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.