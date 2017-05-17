Volunteers assist Italy Fire Department

Several members of the Italy community came together on Saturday, May 13, 2017 to volunteer at the new Italy Fire Department.

Southwest Perennials of Dallas donated drought tolerant plants for the new fire station. Jonathan Soukup and his children, Molly and Jack delivered the gift and helped plant the shrubs.

“We are so thankful to Jonathan and Southwest Perennials,” said Chief Don Chambers. "We appreciate all the volunteers that showed up today to work planting the shrubs.”

The group worked for about three hours, but did not finish planting. J.D. Cate with is wife Amy and children Austin and Alysa finished the job on Saturday night.

Kathy Haight said that she was happy to help because our firefighters are always there when we need them. She added that this was a good way to give back to them.

Susan Harris and her daughter Hannah were also there to help.

“I am thankful for our firefighters,” Harris explained. "When we had a fire before, I remember standing in my yard with a garden hose trying to contain the fire. I was so relieved when I looked up and saw the fire truck coming. I appreciate what they do every day.”

Carla Pickard is very proud to have several firefighters in her family. Her son Greg lost his life on duty with the Bryan Fire Department. She wanted to give back to our local department to thank them for what they do for our community. She said she did not know what the Italy community would do without them.

The Fire Department would like to thank Southwest Perennials for their donation of the shrubs.

The Department would also like to thank the following people that helped on Saturday:

Amy Cate

Alysa Cate

Austin Cate

J.D. Cate

Kay Chambers

Morgan Chambers

Linda Goodman

Flossie Gowan

Kathy Haight

Hannah Harris

Susan Harris

Brian Mathiowetz

Carla Pickard

Jack Soukup

Jonathan Soukup

Mollie Soukup

The Italy Community is invited and encouraged to attend the dedication of the new fire station and open house on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Refreshments will be served immediately following the ceremony.

