The National Junior Honor Society and National Honor Society invite you to the annual induction ceremony on Monday, May 22, 2017, at 5:30 pm at the Italy High School Dome.

This is a great honor for all students involved and an occasion to be celebrated. As an annual tradition, the NJHS and NHS ask any attendee to bring one non-perishable food item to benefit the Italy Food Bank.

