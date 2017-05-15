2016 IHS graduate, Ashlyn Jacinto honored at SFA

Ashlyn Jacinto of Italy, a sophomore at Stephen F. Austin State University, was recently inducted into Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society, which is limited to students who complete a term of their first year with superior academic records.

Jacinto, a 2016 graduate of Italy High School, is a speech-language pathology major. She is the daughter of Mark and Susan Jacinto of Italy.

To be eligible for Phi Eta Sigma, students must maintain a grade point average of at least 3.5 at the end of their first or second semester of college. Fifty-four new members were recently initiated into the Honor Society.

“The academic accomplishments of our current first-year class are very impressive,” said Dr. Matthew Beauregard, an associate professor of mathematics and statistics who serves as adviser to the SFA chapter of Phi Eta Sigma. “It is with little doubt that many of our Phi Eta Sigma inductees will obtain further academic accolades throughout their college career.”

