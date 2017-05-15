Health Fair planned at Italy Food Bank

Health Fair at the Italy Food Pantry on Monday, May 15, 5-7 pm. Located at 405 W. Moseley, Italy.

Where do you go with questions about health assistance? Come talk to the experts!

Texas Star Health, Hope Clinic, and Children’s Health Medical Center are all coming out to share their information with our clients.

The Italy Food Pantry is open on the Third Monday of every month, 5-7 pm, regardless of weather or holidays. We currently have 90 families registered to receive assistance each month. The Italy Food Pantry is supported by the Italy Ministerial Alliance and support the communities of Italy, Forreston, Avalon and Milford.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.