Italy Food Pantry announces that the North Texas Food Bank Produce Truck is coming to Italy every Third Wednesday, 2- 4 pm!

Starting next Wednesday afternoon, May 17, 2-4 pm, the NTFB will provide a bag of fresh vegetables and fresh fruits for anyone who will come by the Italy Food Pantry to pick it up!

No hassle, no paperwork—if you could use fruits and vegetables, please come by!

