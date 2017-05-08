Italy HS students with perfect attendance in drawing to win a car!

On May 11th at 2:30 p.m. at Italy ISD High School, Students with Perfect Attendance can Strive To Drive! One lucky student will win a FREE CAR!

One lucky Student from Italy ISD High School will win a FREE Car this year courtesy of Waxahachie Autoplex Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, Ford, Ram, Nissan. All year long, students from Italy High School have been earning tickets for the opportunity to win a FREE CAR! On May 11th at 2:30, ten finalists will be drawn. Each will receive a key. Only one key will start the car!

Waxahachie Autoplex has teamed up with Strive to Drive TX in an all out effort to educate students in Italy ISD and their parents on the importance of being in class, as attendance has a direct affect on academic performance. Research conducted at the Bureau of Educational Research in Illinois, shows that consistent school attendance is directly linked to positive behavior, increased participation in extracurricular activities, higher grades and higher overall educational outcomes.

How does the Strive to Drive TX Program work?

• Students must be enrolled in Italy ISD for the entire six-week grading period to participate

• Students may earn 3 Ticket per six-week grading period for Perfect Attendance

• Students may earn 3 Bonus Tickets per semester for Perfect Attendance (Both Fall and Spring)

• A total of 24 possible chances can be earned for perfect attendance

• The District will utilize state guidelines for reporting Average Daily Attendance to determine perfect attendance contest eligibility.

We would like to invite all parents and the community to come cheer on our students!

Community members wishing to obtain more information or that wish to be a co-sponsor of the Strive To Drive TX student attendance initiative, are encouraged to visit our website http://www.italyisd.info/pages/Italy_ISD. On behalf of Waxahachie Autoplex, inquiries may also contact Belinda Kelley @ 940-206-4039 or Belinda@strivetodrivetx.com.

