Election Results 2017

Mike South Posted Politics
Here are the unofficial results of todays election:

Italy Mayor (Vote for 1):

  • Jackie D. Cate (JD) – 255 votes

Italy City Council (Vote for 2)

  • Stevan Varner – 218 Votes
  • Franky Jackson – 175 Votes
  • Paul Shearin – 72 Votes
  • Shedric “Munchie” Walker – 61 Votes

Italy City Council UnEx Term (Vote for 1)

  • Gene Williams – 164 Votes
  • Luin McConnell – 107 Votes

Italy ISD Trustee (Vote for 2)

  • Kyle Holley – 284 Votes
  • Tessa South – 219 Votes
  • Larry Creighton – 217 Votes
  • Micki Howard (Bland) – 24 Votes

Italy ISD Trustee, UnEx Term (Vote for 1)

  • Cortney Owen Janek – 258 Votes
  • Cris Enriquez – 136 Votes