Election Results 2017
Here are the unofficial results of todays election:
Italy Mayor (Vote for 1):
- Jackie D. Cate (JD) – 255 votes
Italy City Council (Vote for 2)
- Stevan Varner – 218 Votes
- Franky Jackson – 175 Votes
- Paul Shearin – 72 Votes
- Shedric “Munchie” Walker – 61 Votes
Italy City Council UnEx Term (Vote for 1)
- Gene Williams – 164 Votes
- Luin McConnell – 107 Votes
Italy ISD Trustee (Vote for 2)
- Kyle Holley – 284 Votes
- Tessa South – 219 Votes
- Larry Creighton – 217 Votes
- Micki Howard (Bland) – 24 Votes
Italy ISD Trustee, UnEx Term (Vote for 1)
- Cortney Owen Janek – 258 Votes
- Cris Enriquez – 136 Votes