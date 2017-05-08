Here we go again!!!

The lady Gladiators will be competing at the State Track Meet in Austin on May 13, 2017

Representing the Gladiator Nation in the 400 Meter Relay will be April Lusk, Courtney Riddle, T’keyah Pace, and Chardanae Talton. (Shaniaya Johnson Alt.) The ladies will take the track at noon.

Italy will also be competing in the 800 Meter Relay with the team of Shaniaya Johnson, Courtney Riddle, T’keyah Pace, and April Lusk (Chardanae Talton Alt.) taking the track at 1:25pm.

Please come out and support your Lady Gladiators!

