Summer Reading Program Challenge and Events at S.M. Dunlap Library

This year’s Summer Reading Program events, will begin on Saturday, June 3 with the start of the S.M. Dunlap Library Summer Reading Challenge. All that wish to participate may visit the library starting June 3 and receive a log to record the books they read.

Children in grades Pre-K through 5th will be challenged to read, or have a parent/guardian read them, 25 books at their reading level. Those in grades 6th through 12th will be challenged to read 15 books at their reading level. Your reading log must be turned into the library no later than Saturday, August 12 at 2:00pm however, it may be turned in any time prior to this date.

Those who complete the reading challenge will be entered into a drawing for prizes which will take place Saturday, August 12 at 2:00pm.

Mr. Phil will also be making his third appearance at the library on Saturday, June 3 at 2:00pm, as he puts on a show based on the popular children’s picture book series “Pete the Cat” by authors Kimberly and James Dean. The show will feature reading, singing, dancing and child participation.

Wednesday, July 19 at 12:30pm, dinosaur expert George Blasing, also known as, Dinosaur George, will be putting on an presentation featuring items from his personal collection, such as: pre-historic fossils, bones and other various dinosaur relics. This event will be exciting and educational for both children and adults alike.

As stated above, those who complete the Summer Reading Challenge will be entered into a drawing for prizes, which will be given out on Saturday, August 12 at 2:00pm. After the drawing takes place we will host our final Summer Reading Program event. Local Wildlife Educator Ray Don Mitchell will be presenting an educational program entitled “Zoo on the Move.” The program will feature a kangaroo, large snake, tortoise, coati-mundi, hedgehog and a mystery animal. This up close encounter will be a once in a lifetime experience for all.

