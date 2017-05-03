Italy Superintendent Update: May 3, 2017

Earlier this week the track was painted and it appears to be complete. However, the track is required to cure prior to being used. We are asking that members of the community not go on the track, the football field, into the bleachers or into the construction areas. The construction company is not permitted to allow visitors in the area until they release the property back to the school district.

We appreciate the excitement that our community is showing. We understand that this project is important to the community. I will be organizing tours of the stadium once the construction is complete.

As always, please contact me at 972-483-1815 if you have questions or concerns.

It’s a Great Day to Be a Gladiator!

Lee Joffre

Proud Superintendent of a Great School District

