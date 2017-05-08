AIM FOR SUCCESS, Inc. coming to Italy ISD

Teens, Sex, and Choices





Parent Program

Date: May 17, 2017 Time: 6-7pm

Place: High School Cafeteria

Student Program

Date: May 18, 2017 Time: 9-10 am

Grade levels: 11th and 12th

Aim for Success, Inc., will present their nationally acclaimed program to the students and parents of Italy ISD. The Aim For Success motivational programs have educated over two million teens, parents and educators across America during the past 18 years on topics such as abstinence education, drug prevention and anti-bullying.

The upcoming program called XTREME is for high school students only and addresses the problems of teen pregnancies and the escalating STD epidemic. This straight talk – in-your-face program will clearly demonstrate to the students that avoiding sexual activity until marriage provides freedom from pregnancies, STDs and regret while giving them the freedom to fulfill their dreams and goals!

The Parent Program provides an opportunity for parents to also learn new information as they preview the student program. “This is a must see event for anyone concerned about the problems associated with teen sexual activity,” said Marilyn Morris, President of Aim For Success.

Community guests are welcome to attend Parent Program.

STUDENT PROGRAM WILL ONLY BE PRESENTED TO 11th and 12th GRADE.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.