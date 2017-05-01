Italy Baseball Bi-District playoff game schedule

Our Boys Varsity Baseball team will take the field in a 3 game series this weekend for Bi-District Playoff game.

1st Game in Series

Italy vs Riesel

Friday May 5th at 5:00 pm

At Riesel (Field is behind the elementary at 200 William, Riesel 76682)

2nd Game in Series

Italy vs Riesel

Friday May 5th at 7:30 pm

At Riesel

3rd Game Series IF NEEDED

Italy vs Riesel

Saturday May 6th at 5:00 pm

At Italy

There is no cover charge for the boys bi-district playoff game.

Come out and cheer on our boys for the Bi-District Championship!

Let’s Go Gladiators!

