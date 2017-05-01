Italy Softball Area Playoff game schedule

Our Lady Gladiators Softball team will take the field in a 3 game series this weekend for the Area Playoff Championship.

1st Game in Series

Lady Gladiators vs Trenton

Friday May 5th at 6:30 pm

At McKinney Boyd HS (600 N Lake Forest Dr, McKinney, TX 75070)

2nd Game in Series

Saturday May 6th at 3:00 pm

At McKinney Boyd HS

3rd Game If Needed

Saturday May 6th starting 30 minutes following game 2

Admission:

$4.00 for Adults and $3.00 for students

Come out and cheer on our Lady Gladiators for Area Championship! Good Luck Ladies!

