Italy Softball Area Playoff game schedule
Our Lady Gladiators Softball team will take the field in a 3 game series this weekend for the Area Playoff Championship.
1st Game in Series
Lady Gladiators vs Trenton
Friday May 5th at 6:30 pm
At McKinney Boyd HS (600 N Lake Forest Dr, McKinney, TX 75070)
2nd Game in Series
Saturday May 6th at 3:00 pm
At McKinney Boyd HS
3rd Game If Needed
Saturday May 6th starting 30 minutes following game 2
Admission:
$4.00 for Adults and $3.00 for students
Come out and cheer on our Lady Gladiators for Area Championship! Good Luck Ladies!