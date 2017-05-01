National Day of Prayer in Italy

The National Day of Prayer for 2017 is May 4th. It is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation.

The community is invited and encouraged to come together on Thursday, May 4, 2017 for a community wide prayer service. It will be held at the Cargill Gallman Pavilion in downtown Italy at 7:00. This year the focus will be on our country, our families, our local community and our military.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. It exists to communicate with every individual the need for personal repentance and prayer, to create appropriate materials, and to mobilize the Christian community to intercede for America’s leaders and families.

Everyone is encouraged to stop by the pavilion on Thursday to pray if at all possible before the prayer service at 7:00.

