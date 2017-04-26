Obituary: Thelma F. Moore, 1921 — 2017

Thelma F. Moore, 95, of Waco, passed away Monday, April 24, 2017 at St. Catherine’s Center. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 26, at OakCrest Funeral Home with Chaplain Merry Wilburn officiating. A committal service will follow at 2 pm at Italy Cemetery with Pat Malone officiating.

Thelma was born July 20, 1921 in Waxahachie to George W. and Dicy Lee (Ray) Manis. She started working in the cotton fields at a very early age, instilling in her the values of home and hard work.

As a young woman, she worked at Hager in Waxahachie and later on, she and her husband, Harold, ran the Italy Candy Kitchen until 1951. She continued working for a number of years at Fab Knit and Marathon Battery, from where she retired. Thelma was deeply devoted to home and family life. She loved taking care of her home and yard, taking great pride in her plants and flowers. She was an incredible cook and made family meals a very special experience. She adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lorraine; and her beloved husband, Harold D. Moore. Thelma is survived by her daughters, Carol Malone and husband, Pat, Rhonda Barron, and Melanie Robertson and husband, Joe; 6 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at St. Catherine’s Center, St. Catherine’s Rehab and Providence Hospice for the outstanding care provided to Thelma.

