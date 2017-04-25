Agenda: Public Meeting Italy ISD Site-Based Decision Making Committee

A Public Meeting of The Italy ISD Site-Based Decision Making Committee will be held April 26, 2017, beginning at 5:00 PM in the High School Cafeteria, 300 College Street, Italy, Texas.

The subject to be discussed or considered or upon which formal action may be taken are listed below.

1. Call to Order

2. Open Forum

a. Hear public comments regarding Italy ISD District of Innovation Plan.

3. Consider and take possible action regarding the Italy ISD District of Innovation Plan.

4. 2017 – 2018 school calendar development update

5. Adjourn

