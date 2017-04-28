“Thanks” from the City of Italy

The City of Italy would like to thank everyone for coming out on Saturday morning for our annual Easter Egg Hunt at Upchurch fields. We would like to send a special thanks to:

Floyd Elfrink, Caroline Maevers, The Italy Lions Club, Central Baptist Church, Tracy Morris, Sue Lauhoff, Shameka Howlett, Becky Harris, Jim Donaldson, Guy Saxon, Casey Holden and Suzann Hyles for their generous monetary and candy donations.

Also to Charles Hyles, Tina Richards, the Holden family, the National Honor Society, Student Council, FFA, FCCLA, the Circle of Friends, teachers, students, and volunteers, for stuffing the thousands of Easter eggs needed to accomplish our goal for another successful Hunt.

An extra special thank you to the Easter Bunny for his appearance and photo session with the children and to the Italy Volunteer Fire Dept. for helping the Easter Bunny arrive in style.

Thank you to the Public Works Department for cleaning, mowing and weed eating the ball park. Also thank you to all the volunteers that arrived at the crack of dawn to hide the eggs that morning for our children to have a safe environment to collect their Easter eggs. Without the help of our Gladiator community this activity would not have been possible.

We hope to see you all again next year.

