Obituary: Nelson "Sage: German, 1938 — 2017

Nelson “Sage” German, 78, of Frost, died Wednesday, April 20th at 3:55 p.m. at Town Hall Estates in Hillsboro. He was born July 22nd, 1938 to A.G and Bessie German in Aquilla.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, two brothers, R.D German and Butch German. He also lost one sister, Dale Sims. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karen Owen German, of Italy, whom he married July 30th, 1963. He is also survived by one son and daughter in-law, Dan and Michelle German of Fairfield; one daughter and son in-law, Tricia and Doug Davis of Frost; Five grandchildren, Garrett and Dani German of Fairfield, Taylor, Tanner, and Tatum Davis of Frost. He is also survived by two sisters, Linda Dearen of Corbet and Dovie Bratcher of Frost; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. German retired from farming, ranching, and employment with Williams Gin in Frost. He retired in 1997 after suffering from a major back accident in Blooming Grove at the Prec. 4 County Barn. He was a member of Frost Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23rd at the Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home in Corsicana with Rev. Kenneth Hutchison officiating. Interment will follow at Frost Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Alexander, Sam Owen, Dennis Janek, Joey Watson, David Watson, Ron Dearen, Jimmy D. Bratcher, and Marc Cantrell. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Mitchell, Ronnie Brown, Billy Hargrove, Clifford Williams, Ronald Elmore, and Jimmy Hooser.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday evening, April 22nd at Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home in Corsicana.

