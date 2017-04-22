Summer Career College offered for area youth entering 7th-9th grades

HILLSBORO, TEXAS—Hill College is pleased to announce the launch of Career College, a summer enrichment camp for students entering 7th through 9th grades. Career College will be held at the Hillsboro campus Monday, June 26, through Thursday, June 29, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The cost is $149 per student and will include a T-shirt and lunch each day.

Students will have the opportunity to choose one morning class and one afternoon class for the week. Morning class offerings are Ginormous Science, Cosmetology in Action, or Artistic Achievement. Afternoon class offerings include Let’s Put on a Show, It’s a Small World, or The Scene of the Crime. To view full class descriptions, visit https://www.hillcollege.edu/Community/CWE/CareerCollege.html.

Registration is open May 1-18, in person or by phone. To register in-person, visit the Hill College cashier, in the Administration Building, Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. To register by phone, call 254.659.7707 or 817.760.5700.

For more information, please contact Tammy Logan at tlogan@hillcollege.edu or 817.760.5826.

