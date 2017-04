The Italy City Council will have a called meeting on Thursday, April 20th in the Italy Boze Community Center at 161 W. Main Street, Italy. Meeting time is slated for 6:30.

The meeting is open to the public. Everyone is welcome to attend.

We are giving the community the opportunity to meet the City Council Candidates on Thursday, April 20, 2017 @ 7:30pm immediately following the called meeting. The candidates will introduce and tell a little bit about themselves. The community will also have the opportunity to speak with individual candidates after everyone has been introduced. We will meet at City hall located at 161 W. Main St.

