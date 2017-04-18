Parents,

The attached article is information about our Pre-K & Kindergarten Round-Up. Any parent interested in registering their child for either program may attend.

Pre-K is a program funded by the The State of Texas for students who meet the qualifying criteria. The state currently funds qualifying children for a half-day of instruction. Italy ISD has a full-day program. As a result, Italy ISD locally funds the remaining half-day.

During Round-Up we will determine how many students qualify and how much remaining room is left for students who do not meet the qualifications. Residence of the Italy ISD attendance zone who register during Round-up will have the first opportunities to secure remaining seats.

School Funding is currently a major topic in The 85th Legislative Session in Austin. I encourage all parents to contact your representatives in support of increased funding for public education. I have included a link to contact information for representatives in our area.

You may also contact Mrs. Thomas, Principal at Stafford Elementary or Mr. Joffre, Superintendent of Schools, for information regarding our pre-k or kindergarten programs.

Italy ISD will have Early Childhood, Pre-kindergarten and Kindergarten Roundup to enroll children who will be eligible for classes for the 2017-2018 school year. This year’s round up will be April 19, 2017 from 12:00 pm until 7:00 pm.

At the roundup, the child will be screened for speech, vision, hearing and /or referral for developmental delay. Parents must bring the child’s immunization records, birth certificate, social security card, and proof of residency to the roundup. Photo Id of the parent/guardian must also be presented. For Pre-Kindergarten only, proof of income in also required.

