Obituary: Arval David Gowin, 1960 — 2017

Arval David Gowin was born in Shamrock, Texas in 1960 and went to be with the Lord Friday, April 14, 2017 at his home.

Arval moved to the Red Oak area in 1986 where he began his career in the concrete business driving for Tufco. As the company was sold, he continued to work for the new owners and became a dispatcher for over 20 years ending his career for Argos Concrete in 2015.

He was a member of the Italy Church of Christ and a Charter member of the Italy Lions Club where he served as President and most recently Secretary.

He loved God, family, BBQ and people. He believed that without God and Family a person has nothing and that laughter was the best medicine and that’s why he enjoyed making people laugh.

He is survived by his wife of 13 ½ years Flossie Gowin of Italy; daughter, Kaitlin Gowin of Amarillo; sons, Jonathon Roldan and wife Teresa, Kevin Roldan of Italy and Ivan Roldan and wife Emily of Waxahachie; sister, Sandra Walker and husband Joe of Waxahachie; grandsons, Riley, Easton, Landon, Zaidon Roldan and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Arval was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Juanita Gowin and brother Paul Gowin.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at the Italy Church of Christ, 601 College Street, Italy, Texas 76651.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to: Lions Sight and Tissue Foundation or Texas Lions Camp.

