Early Regular Voting Schedule for May 6 Election

City of Italy and Italy ISD voting schedules are as follows:

Early Voting

Location:
Italy Boze Community Center
161 W. Main Street, Italy

Dates/Times:

Monday April 24th 8am – 5pm
Tuesday April 25th 8am – 5pm
Wednesday April 26th 8am – 5pm
Thursday April 27th 8am – 5pm
Friday April 28th 8am – 5pm
Monday May 1st 7am – 7pm
Tuesday May 2nd 7am – 7pm

Election Day Polling

Location:
Italy Boze Community Center
161 W. Main Street, Italy

Date/Time

Saturday, May 6th — 7am – 7pm