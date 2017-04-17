Early Regular Voting Schedule for May 6 Election
City of Italy and Italy ISD voting schedules are as follows:
Early Voting
Location:
Italy Boze Community Center
161 W. Main Street, Italy
Dates/Times:
|Monday
|April 24th
|—
|8am – 5pm
|Tuesday
|April 25th
|—
|8am – 5pm
|Wednesday
|April 26th
|—
|8am – 5pm
|Thursday
|April 27th
|—
|8am – 5pm
|Friday
|April 28th
|—
|8am – 5pm
|Monday
|May 1st
|—
|7am – 7pm
|Tuesday
|May 2nd
|—
|7am – 7pm
Election Day Polling
Location:
Italy Boze Community Center
161 W. Main Street, Italy
Date/Time
Saturday, May 6th — 7am – 7pm