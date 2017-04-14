A Cancer Crusader

Zina Guthrie knows how important finding a cure for cancer really is. She is raising money for this year’s Relay for Life as a part of the First State Bank team. (Karen Mathiowetz)

Zina Guthrie has supported the American Cancer Society through Relay for Life for several years with donations. She is employed by First State Bank of Rice in Italy, so when the bank decided to create a team for the Ennis Relay, she did not hesitate to join.

“Finding a cure for cancer is very personal for me,” Zina said. “I have several family members that had been diagnosed with cancer. I also have many friends and customers here in Italy that have fought or are fighting cancer. I am hoping with the money our team raises we can find a cure for cancer.”

Anyone that would like to make a donation to the American Cancer Society can drop the money off with Zina at the local bank. A good way to donate is to do a luminary in honor or memory of someone that has been diagnosed with cancer. Each luminary is $10 and can be personalized with a picture.

Candles are placed in the bags. The night of Relay the luminaries line the walking track and are lit in a special ceremony after dark. Placing a picture of someone on the bag helps put a face on cancer.

“I am encouraging everyone to donate what they can. No amount is too small,” Guthrie added. “Our team would like to raise as much money as we can to find a cure.”

The FSB Banking on a Cure team will be participating in the Relay for Life of the Ennis Community on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Veterans Memorial Park, 2301 Ennis Parkway in Ennis.

