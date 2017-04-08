Family compete in Tae Kwon Do tournament

On February 25, 2017, students from the Hillsboro Unified Tae Kwon Do School traveled to Giddings, Texas to compete in a Tae Kwon Do tournament in patterns and sparring.

Juan Salas and two of his daughters from Frost, Texas competed and came home with several trophies.

Pictured are Travis Tinney, Instructor, Analy, Juan and Joana Salas and Master Charles Kight Chief Instructor of the Hillsboro Unified Tae Kwon Do School for over 20 years.

If you are interested in becoming a Black Belt while having lots of fun, give us a call and find out about our free classes 1-254-582-5111.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.