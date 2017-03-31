South Ellis County WSC — Boil Water Rescind Notice March 30, 2017

SOUTH ELLIS COUNTY WATER SUPPLY CORP

March 30, 2017

Boil Water Rescind Notice

On March 29, 2017, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required our public water system, South Ellis County Water Supply Corp., PWS ID 0 7000 43 to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform our members/customers with connections located East of Interstate 35, that due an electrical outage at the 77 well resulting in a water outage and low water pressure, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.

As of March 30, 2017, our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.

If you have questions, please contact Suzann Hyles, General Manager, or Michele Riddle, Office Manager at (972) 483-6885.

If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.

