South Ellis County WSC — Boil Water Notice March 29, 2017

Boil Water Notice March 29, 2017





Due to a storm on March 29, 2017, which caused an electrical outage at the 77 Well and drained the storage tank, members/customers with service in the following area are on a Boil Water Notice, until further notice:

East of Interstate 35

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Suzann Hyles, General Manager of South Ellis County Water Supply Corporation @ (972) 483-6885 or (972) 322-8777.

If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.

