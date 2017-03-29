Obituary: Lee E. Hamilton, 1963 — 2017

Lee E. Hamilton, age 53, of Italy, passed away early Monday morning, March 27, 2017 at his home. He was born September 18, 1963 in Fort Worth, Texas to Harrell Leslie and Bernice Frances (Jurcik) Hamilton. Lee graduated from Italy High School in 1982, where he had been an awesome football player and gymnast. He loved sports and never missed a sporting event for his children and he was a big supporter of the Gladiators. He loved to fish, hunt and ride horses and being outdoors. Lee was a member of the First Baptist Church in Italy. He was a devoted Christian and loved to read his bible. He worked for 30 years in the family business, Ellis Associate Surveyors. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his children, K’Lee Hamilton, Robert Chase Hamilton and Ty Dillon Hamilton all of Italy; two grandchildren, Lex and Alyza Browning; his mother, Bernice Hamilton of Italy; brothers and sisters, Stuart Hamilton and wife, Margie, Mark Hamilton and wife Carolyn, Becky Snodgrass and husband Bill and Tracy Kelley and special friend Raymond Toupal; and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be 6 to 8 PM Thursday, March 30, 2017 at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel in Italy.

Graveside service and interment will be 10 AM Friday, March 31, 2017 at the Italy Cemetery with Pastor Ronnie Dabney officiating.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made to the Family First Hospice: 109 SW Main St., Ennis, TX 75119.

