Italy Jr./Sr. HS’s Civil Air Patrol to Host 5K Color Run Saturday, April 9, 2017

Attention all runners & walkers

Italy Jr./Sr. High School’s Civil Air Patrol will be hosting our 2nd annual 5k color run and 1 mile fun run or walk on Saturday, April 9th, 2017. The monies raised for this event will go directly to the CAP program which promotes Aerospace Education (STEM), Leadership, Self-Discipline, and Fitness.

We hope to see a great turn out from our own Gladiator Nation and surrounding communities. Adults must pay $15 each to participate and students—including college students—must pay $10 each. Fees include a bib for the run, a t-shirt, and three packets of color to throw.

To register for the fun, go to http://tinyurl.com/ko2o2ng and sign up, OR you may pay Mrs. Joffre at the high school or Mrs. Chambers at Stafford Elementary. Checks should be made out to Italy ISD.

The race will begin and end at the high school—300 S. College Street, Italy. Race start time is 8:00 a.m. for runners and a few minutes after that for walkers. Check in time begins at 6:00 a.m. Come out and join the fun to make our second year even more successful than the first.

For more information, contact lguidry@italyisd.org or call and leave Mr. Guidry a message at 972-483-7411.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.