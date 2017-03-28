New Italy Police Chief comes on board April 3rd

Chief Michael Taylor was born in Talladega, Alabama in 1957. His family moved to Grand Prairie, Texas in 1961 and he grew up attending Grand Prairie public schools. At age 17 Chief Taylor enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served as an Aviation Crash Fire Fighter and Rescue Technician. He was honorably discharged in 1978, and headed home to Texas.

After his military service Chief Taylor began a career in law enforcement which has lasted for 38 years, and for the last 34 years he has served with the Grand Prairie Police Department promoting through the ranks to Assistant Chief. Chief Taylor served as the bureau commander in all three of the Grand Prairie Police Departments bureaus during his career, with his last assignment in Field Operations.. Before his retirement he received the 2016 Leadership Award from the Grand Prairie Crime Commission. Chief Taylor honorably retired from Grand Prairie on March 3rd, 2017. He holds his Master Peace Officer License and an Associate’s Degree from El Centro College. He is a graduate of the 202nd session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, the FBI Command College and has completed the Texas Police Chiefs Association Developing Leaders for Texas Law Enforcement”, as well as many other leadership and law enforcement training courses.

Chief Taylor has been married to his wife Judy for 42 years and they have two adult sons, and five grand children. He loves German Shepherd dogs and has one named Rio-Doso.

Chief Taylor is excited about the opportunity of being the Chief in Italy, and is looking forward to serving the citizen of the community. He believes in the community policing philosophy and feels that strong community involvement is the key to the success of any police department.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.