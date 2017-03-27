Keith Davis II joins elite list of Italy Gladiator All-State basketball legends
Congratulations to Italy Gladiator senior guard Keith Davis II who received 2016-2017 All-State honors by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for Class 2A under the guidance of head coach David Ervin.
Davis II joins an elite list of Gladiator stars to accomplish this feet, including his father Keith Davis who received 1st Team All-State honors thru the TSWA (Texas Sports Writers Association) back in 1997.
Davis II and teammate Kevin Johnson were both named to the 2016-2017 TABC All-Region Team after helping to lead Italy to the Class 2A Region III State Semi-Finals. Davis II becomes the 9th Gladiator to receive All-State honors in basketball:
All time Italy Gladiator
All-State Boys
Basketball Hall of Fame:
Keith Davis II
- 2017 — TABC Class 2A All-State, Senior
Jasenio Anderson
- 2011 — TABC Class 2A 1st Team All-State, Senior
- 2010 — TABC Class 2A 1st Team All-State, Junior
DeJaun Davis
- 2000 — TABC Class 2A 1st Team All-State, Senior
Randy Johnson
- 1999 — TABC Class 2A 1st Team All-State, Senior
- 1999 — TSWA Class 2A 1st Team All-State, Senior
Kenneth Wallace
- 1997 — TABC Class 2A 2nd Team All-State, Senior
- 1997 State Champions
Keith Davis
- 1997 — TABC Class 2A 1st Team All-State, Senior
- 1997 — TSWA Class 2A 1st Team All-State, Senior
- 1997 State Champions
Sammy Price
- 1995 — TABC Class 2A 1st Team All-State, Senior
- 1995 — TSWA Class 2A 3rd Team All-State, Senior
Dennis Ransom
- 1986 — TSWA Class A 1st Team All-State, Senior
- 1986 — TABC Class A 3rd Team All-State, Senior
Donald Price
- 1983 — TSWA Class A 1st Team All-State (27.7 ave.), Sophomore
|TABC awards on nominated by Texas High School basketball coaches and voted on by Regional coordinators and committees. All awards are announced between the Boys State Basketball Tournament and the end of school.