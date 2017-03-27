Keith Davis II joins elite list of Italy Gladiator All-State basketball legends

Keith Davis II joins elite list of Italy Gladiator All-State basketball players as he now resides with his father, Keith Davis (All-State 1997), in the Italy Gladiator Basketball Hall of Fame. Davis II also earned 2016-2017 TABC Class 2A All-Region honors as well. (Barry Byers)

Congratulations to Italy Gladiator senior guard Keith Davis II who received 2016-2017 All-State honors by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for Class 2A under the guidance of head coach David Ervin.

Davis II joins an elite list of Gladiator stars to accomplish this feet, including his father Keith Davis who received 1st Team All-State honors thru the TSWA (Texas Sports Writers Association) back in 1997.

Davis II and teammate Kevin Johnson were both named to the 2016-2017 TABC All-Region Team after helping to lead Italy to the Class 2A Region III State Semi-Finals. Davis II becomes the 9th Gladiator to receive All-State honors in basketball:

All time Italy Gladiator

All-State Boys

Basketball Hall of Fame:





Keith Davis II

2017 — TABC Class 2A All-State, Senior

Jasenio Anderson

2011 — TABC Class 2A 1st Team All-State, Senior

2010 — TABC Class 2A 1st Team All-State, Junior

DeJaun Davis

2000 — TABC Class 2A 1st Team All-State, Senior

Randy Johnson

1999 — TABC Class 2A 1st Team All-State, Senior

1999 — TSWA Class 2A 1st Team All-State, Senior

Kenneth Wallace

1997 — TABC Class 2A 2nd Team All-State, Senior 1997 State Champions



Keith Davis

1997 — TABC Class 2A 1st Team All-State, Senior

1997 — TSWA Class 2A 1st Team All-State, Senior 1997 State Champions



Sammy Price

1995 — TABC Class 2A 1st Team All-State, Senior

1995 — TSWA Class 2A 3rd Team All-State, Senior

Dennis Ransom

1986 — TSWA Class A 1st Team All-State, Senior

1986 — TABC Class A 3rd Team All-State, Senior

Donald Price

1983 — TSWA Class A 1st Team All-State (27.7 ave.), Sophomore





TABC awards on nominated by Texas High School basketball coaches and voted on by Regional coordinators and committees. All awards are announced between the Boys State Basketball Tournament and the end of school.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.