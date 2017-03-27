Notice of Italy Gladiator Athletic Booster Club Regular Meeting, March 27 @ 6pm

NOTICE OF ITALY GLADIATOR ATHLETIC BOOSTER CLUB REGULAR MEETING
— March 27, 2017 —

AGENDA
Notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Italy Gladiator Athletic Booster Club
will be held on Monday, March 27, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the High School Library

OFFICERS

  • Misty Escamilla, President
  • Heidi Crawford, Vice-President
  • Michele Riddle, Secretary/Treasurer
  • Darla Morgan, Comptroller

I. ​Call to Order

II. Determination of Quorum

III. Approve Minutes – ​Meeting – Monday February 20, 2017

IIII. Financial Report

V. Member Comments

VI. New Business

  • A. Parent Booster upgrade status
  • B. Spring Athletic Banquet
  • D. Tour D’ Italia – June 16-17
  • E. Membership Drive

VII. Old Business

VIII. Athletic Director Comments

IX. Adjournment