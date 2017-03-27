Notice of Italy Gladiator Athletic Booster Club Regular Meeting, March 27 @ 6pm
NOTICE OF ITALY GLADIATOR ATHLETIC BOOSTER CLUB REGULAR MEETING
— March 27, 2017 —
AGENDA
Notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Italy Gladiator Athletic Booster Club
will be held on Monday, March 27, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the High School Library
OFFICERS
- Misty Escamilla, President
- Heidi Crawford, Vice-President
- Michele Riddle, Secretary/Treasurer
- Darla Morgan, Comptroller
I. Call to Order
II. Determination of Quorum
III. Approve Minutes – Meeting – Monday February 20, 2017
IIII. Financial Report
V. Member Comments
VI. New Business
- A. Parent Booster upgrade status
- B. Spring Athletic Banquet
- D. Tour D’ Italia – June 16-17
- E. Membership Drive
VII. Old Business
VIII. Athletic Director Comments
IX. Adjournment