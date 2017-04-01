Turtle Cadets Earn Trophies

Jocelyne Crisostomo from Hillsboro, Instructor Roger Sam of Italy and Daniel Goates of West brought home the trophies to show the hard work and dedication these two 5 years olds and Mr. Sam have accomplished.

On March 25th, students from the Hillsboro Unified Tae Kwon Do School, located at 125 W Elm-Hillsboro, Texas for almost 21 years, traveled to Giddings, Texas to compete in an invitational Unified tournament. Two students from the Turtle Cadet program at the Hillsboro UTKD School competed.

If you are looking for a fun activity for your young ones, check out the TURTLE CADET PROGRAM offered at the Hillsboro Unified Tae Kwon Do School. Summer classes are offering. 254-582-5111 or www.hillsborotkd.com

