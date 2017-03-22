IHS Theater Presents One-Act Play

The Italy High School theater department will present George Kelly’s comedic drama, “Finders Keepers” this Friday, March 24 at 2:45pm in the high school gymnasium. The play tells the story of a woman who finds a purse with a large sum of cash in it and the ensuing moral quandary.

Led by assistant band director David Graves, the theater students recently earned the distinction of “alternate play” at the UIL district 19, 2A one-act play competition.

The following individual accolades were also awarded by this year’s judge, Dr. Susan Gainer: Anicka Garcia and Jaylon Lusk, all-star cast members; and Kylee Dabney, outstanding crew member.

The community performance has become an Italy tradition, and this year, the decision has been made to present the play to a larger audience, including students from both the elementary and junior high/high school campuses.

The performance is free and open to the public. Arrival at 2:30pm is encouraged, as the 35-minute performance will begin promptly at 2:45pm.

