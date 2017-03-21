Obituary: Darlene Wright Daniel Billings, 1946 — 2017

Darlyene Wright Daniel Billings, 70, of Fairfield passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2017. She was born December 28, 1946 in Italy, Texas to Wilbur Wright and Johnnie Lois Chambers Wright. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She loved gardening and her rose bushes. She put her family first and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. She also enjoyed ceramics, movies, San Francisco 49’ers.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Daniel; sons, Trey and Shane; grandson, Micah Clark and her parents, Rev. Wilbur and Johnnie Wright.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Daniel Clark; grandsons, Joseph Clark, Daniel Clark and Noah Clark; three sisters, Dorothy Jo Lee and husband Jimmie, Cecilia Keeney and husband Phillip and Katherine Wright. She is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home

450 East Main

Fairfield, Texas 75840

903-874-4774

