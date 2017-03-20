Italy’s Aarion Copeland and Keith Davis II shine during All-Star Texas Roundup

Italy’s Aarion Copeland (24) rises up for two of her game high 25-points during the 16th Annual Maypearl Texas Roundup All-Star games featuring many of the state’s top senior student-athletes. (Barry Byers)

Maypearl — The 16th Annual Maypearl Texas Roundup All-Star game, presented by the Maypearl Chamber of Commerce, featured top senior student-athletes from around the state on Saturday with a girls’ game followed by a boys’ game.

All players trotted onto the court thru a wall of smoke and flashing lights during pre-game introductions while receiving applause from fans.

Representing Italy Lady Gladiator Basketball, Aarion Copeland led all scorers with 25 points after ending her day with an and-1 in the final minute to give her WHITE All-Stars a 100 to 67 win over the RED All-Stars.

Representing Italy Gladiator Basketball, Keith Davis II finished with 6 points for his RED All-Stars, including a 3-pointer early in the contest. The WHITE All-Stars, however, went on to win the game 98-73.

Both Copeland and Davis received medals after their games before posing for pictures with their teammates and families.

Copeland and Davis gave 100% effort when on the court while rotating in 4-minute intervals with teammates. Italy fans can be proud of their performances on Saturday!

Go Italy!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.