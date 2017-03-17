Keith Davis II to represent Italy Hoops in Texas Roundup All-Star game Saturday

Keith Davis II will be representing Italy Gladiator Basketball tomorrow, Saturday, March 18, 2017 during the 16th Annual Maypearl Texas Roundup All-Star game for senior boys and girls.

Davis will be a member of the RED squad with the boys game tipping off at 4:30 p.m.

Representing Italy Lady Gladiator basketball will be Aarion Copeland as an All-Star member of the WHITE squad with the girls game tipping off at 2:30 p.m.

Admission to the games is $5.00.

Maypearl is located on FM66, approximately 10 miles west of Waxahachie and 15 miles north of Hillsboro.

Texas Roundup Start Times:

• 3-point shoot-out @ 1:30 p.m.

• Girls’ Game Begins @ 2:30 p.m.

• Boys’ Game Begins @ 4:30 p.m.





Good luck, Keith and Aarion!

