Keith Davis II to represent Italy Hoops in Texas Roundup All-Star game Saturday
Keith Davis II will be representing Italy Gladiator Basketball tomorrow, Saturday, March 18, 2017 during the 16th Annual Maypearl Texas Roundup All-Star game for senior boys and girls.
Davis will be a member of the RED squad with the boys game tipping off at 4:30 p.m.
Representing Italy Lady Gladiator basketball will be Aarion Copeland as an All-Star member of the WHITE squad with the girls game tipping off at 2:30 p.m.
Admission to the games is $5.00.
Maypearl is located on FM66, approximately 10 miles west of Waxahachie and 15 miles north of Hillsboro.
Texas Roundup Start Times:
• 3-point shoot-out @ 1:30 p.m.
• Girls’ Game Begins @ 2:30 p.m.
• Boys’ Game Begins @ 4:30 p.m.