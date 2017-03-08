Italy Senior, Aarion Copeland selected for Texas Roundup All Star Game

Aarion Copland, a senior at Italy High School, has been selected as one of the top basketball players in Texas and invited to participate in the 18th Texas Roundup All Star game to be held on March 18th in Maypearl, Texas.

The Texas Roundup, considered one of the state’s most prestigious events, selects the state’s top 24 boys and 24 girls from Class 1A, 2A, 3A & 4A schools. Players selected are chosen from hundreds of nominations statewide. Recruiters across the state participate as advisors in the Texas Roundup selection process.

The girl’s game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Followed by the boys game at 4:30 p.m.

Admission to the games is $5.00.

Maypearl is located on FM66, approximately 10 miles west of Waxahachie and 15 miles north of Hillsboro.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.