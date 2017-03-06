Italy Superintendent Update: March 6, 2017

Community,

As many of you know, our construction has experienced some delays in order to get the electric poles and transformers moved. These problems are starting to be resolved. The lines are moved away from the new ag shop. The steel in that building should start going up this week. We also expect to finish pouring the slab at Stafford soon. This will be the final step prior to the steel going up on that site as well.

Friday evening our boys were knocked out of the playoffs by a strong Tenaha team. I proudly watched as the young men fought to keep their dream of a state championship alive. I was more proud to see their act of kindness at the end of the game when they helped an opposing player feel athletic success on the court. You can find the video of that event on the ISD Facebook page.

This evening the School Board will have three meetings. Although there are some construction items to address, the purpose of meetings is to meet the required steps to pursuing a status of District of Innovation. This status will allow the district some flexibility within certain areas of state education law. We will have a public hearing at 6:10 PM in the high school cafeteria to explain the District of Innovation and gather input from the community.

As always, please contact me at 972-483-1815 if you have questions or concerns.

It’s a Great Day to Be a Gladiator!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.