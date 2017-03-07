Italy Band Program earns UIL Sweepstakes award

It is contest season for the bands, and the Italy Band Program has had a stellar couple of weeks, bringing home three trophies from two concert band competitions.

Last week, the Italy High School Band performed at the Connally Concert and Sight Reading Festival and received 1st Division ratings from all judges.

The band was able to continue their success this week at the Region 8 UIL Concert and Sight Reading Contest. The band performed on Wednesday at Groesbeck High School and received straight 1st Division ratings from all six judges on stage and in the sight reading room.

This also earns the band a UIL Sweepstakes award for the 2016-2017 school year, signifying receiving a 1st Division in all UIL competitions for the year: Marching, Concert, and Sight Reading.

Congratulations to the members of the Italy Varsity Band for all of their hard work and success this year.

