Obituary: Doris Jane Mitchell, 1939 — 2017

Doris Jane Holley Mitchell, age 77, went to be with the Lord March 1, 2017 after an almost one year courageous battle with cancer. She left this world with nothing but peace and love for everyone that she knew.

She was born September 28, 1939 in Grandview, Texas to Floyd and Mary Townsend Holley. She lived most of her life in Italy, Texas. She will be missed dearly by family, friends and customers from her café, and her best friends Darlene, Sandra, Janice, Karen and Nina Bell. She owned and operated the Uptown Café for 32 years.

She is survived by her children Steve (Marla) Mitchell of Waxahachie, Brenda (Luin) McConnell of Italy, Suzy (Myron) Major of Milford, Laurie (Jim) Stroope of Casper, Wyoming, Sandy (Larry) Eubank of Italy, and Ray Don Mitchell of Italy. Siblings Bill Holley, Nancy Kruzen, Judy Sherron, Jamie Holley, Mary Kimmons, Diane Presley and the Mitchell Family.

She is preceded in death by her husband Champ Mitchell, her parents, her siblings: Barbara Perkins, Sharon Britton, Linda Joiner, Jerry Holley, Danny Joe Holley and Charlie Holley.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, March 4, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Wayne Boze Funeral Home in Waxahachie. The Celebration of Life Service will be at The Dome at the Italy High School on Sunday, March 5, at 3:00 PM. Interment will follow at the Italy Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Ricky Whitney, Luin McConnell, Jr., Taylor Walker, Clay Major, Ben Major and Robert Major. Honorary Pallbearers will be The Uptown Café Customers.

Thank you to each and every person whose life she touched and the lives that touched her.

“A heart is not judged by how much you love, but how much you are loved by others”

The Wizard of Oz

