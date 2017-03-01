Central Baptist Church to dedicate new building

Central Baptist Church invites you and your family to the dedication service of the new Family Life Center this Sunday, March 5, 10:45 a.m., at 117 S. Ward St., Italy, Texas 76651.

You are also invited to stay for lunch following the worship service! During the afternoon, enjoy basketball, games and a movie. The Family Life Center was built for the community, and is dedicated to loving people through activities, education, and evangelism.

Please call 972-483-7474, if you have any questions or need more information.

