Italy ISD Special Olympics Basketball Makes the Shots!
This year, Italy ISD’s special education students participated in the Special Olympics basketball competition held at Midlothian High School. The high school students cheered their school’s competitors on as they walked through the halls to board the bus Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
High School/Junior High School Participants:
Wyatt Ballard – Gold Medal
Mikey South – Gold Medal
Tommy Irvin – Gold Medal
Dillion Hawkins – Silver Medal
Xander Johnston – Bronze Medal
Will Brooks – Bronze Medal
Kade Lewis – 4th Place Ribbon
Elementary Participants:
Micahi Neal – Gold Medal
Warren Creighton- Gold Medal
Frankie South – Silver Medal
Jessie Hefner – Bronze Medal
Our new Circle of Friends club also accompanied the students to encourage and assist them during the day. The Circlce of Friends students who attended this event are Nick Kirton, Brooke DeBorde, Hannah Haight, Kendrick Norwood, Donald Hayes, Gary Escamilla, Haley Mathers, Sydney Reid , and Dartanyan Thomas.