Italy ISD Special Olympics Basketball Makes the Shots!

This year, Italy ISD’s special education students participated in the Special Olympics basketball competition held at Midlothian High School. The high school students cheered their school’s competitors on as they walked through the halls to board the bus Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

High School/Junior High School Participants:

Wyatt Ballard – Gold Medal

Mikey South – Gold Medal

Tommy Irvin – Gold Medal

Dillion Hawkins – Silver Medal

Xander Johnston – Bronze Medal

Will Brooks – Bronze Medal

Kade Lewis – 4th Place Ribbon

Elementary Participants:

Micahi Neal – Gold Medal

Warren Creighton- Gold Medal

Frankie South – Silver Medal

Jessie Hefner – Bronze Medal

Our new Circle of Friends club also accompanied the students to encourage and assist them during the day. The Circlce of Friends students who attended this event are Nick Kirton, Brooke DeBorde, Hannah Haight, Kendrick Norwood, Donald Hayes, Gary Escamilla, Haley Mathers, Sydney Reid , and Dartanyan Thomas.

