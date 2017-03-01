Boil Water Rescind Notice

Italy City Water — Italy, Texas

On February 21, 2017 , the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required our public water system City of Italy Water Department PWS ID 0700028 to issue a Boil Water Notice (BWN) to inform our customers that due to the presence of contaminants or an interruption in service, water from our system must be boiled prior to consumption.

Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of March 1, 2017.

If you have questions, contact Shawn Holden at 972-483-7329.

If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.

