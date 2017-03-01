Fan Bus to Jewett for Gladiator Basketball Games

Gladiator Nation,

Once again Italy ISD is offering a fan bus to those individuals who would like to ride to the games this Friday and Saturday. The details are as follows, but please note, NO PASSES will be accepted for these games.

Friday:

Fan Bus to Jewett: Vs. Tenaha 7:30 pm

Departure Time – 4:30 from Italy HS

Admission: $10 Adults / $5 Students

No Passes!!!

Saturday:

Fan Bus to Jewett vs. Winner of Shelbyville vs. Grapeland 12 noon

Departure Time – 9:15 am from Italy HS

Admission: $10 Adults / $5 Students

No Passes !!!

Contact: Kelli Ballard kballard@italyisd.org / dweaver@italyisd.org

(972)-483-7411

